The sixth annual Art In The Arctic show went virtual this year.
The show, online this past week, shared artwork that celebrates three northern refuges based in Fairbanks: Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Kanuti National Wildlife Refuge and Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge. It can be seen on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/arcticnationalwildliferefuge.
“The scale, expanse and wildness of Alaska’s refuges distinguish them from most other refuges in the national wildlife refuge system,” according to art show hosts, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of the Alaska National Wildlife Refuges. “These refuges protect habitats for wildlife, fish, and birds, as well as massive landscapes for unparalleled outdoor adventures.”
This show also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The purpose of the celebration is to help the public become more aware of the refuge and to better understand and reflect on what the ANWR means to them personally.
This year’s theme is ANWR = Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
“When we hear ANWR, it is easy to forget it is national and belongs to all Americans, it’s for wildlife, and it’s a refuge — a conservation area managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.”
There was not enough space here to show all the artwork, nor to explain the story behind each piece. But all that information is on the virtual art show Facebook posts, including fun photos of all the artists.
For instance, artist Pauline Thomas lives off the grid in a small cabin on a highway leading to the Haul Road. Inspired by the remote region, she uses scissors, glue sticks, paper and imagination to create her artwork.
“The pieces often seem to make themselves, using me as a guide,” she said.
A quilted four-panel piece by fabric artists Ree Nancarrow and Charlotte Bird is their interpretation of a study called “Biogeography of Baterioplankton in Lakes and Streams of an Arctic Tundra Catchment.” Microscopic slides of water collected during a field trip to Toolik Lake Field Research Station inspired some of the pieces.
Field sketches by Michael Boardman show snowy owls, caribou, migrating birds and other wildlife. The artist’s own words tell the story behind each piece.
Artists featured in this show include Robin Farmer, Michael Boardman, Megan Perra, Caitlin Scarano, Alayne Tetor, Pauline Thomas, Ree Nancarrow and Charlotte Bird.
