Elementary
• Rayna Miller
• Fifth grade
• Ticasuk Brown Elementary
Even with this difficult remote learning, Rayna diligently shows up to our Google Meets, works hard and participates. She thoroughly completes assignments and never complains when asked to add details, fix mistakes, etc. She encourages and empathizes with other students, and is always kind and polite. When she notices or hears that another student doesn’t feel well or is having a tough time, she will always tell them she hopes they feel better, or offer support or encouragement.
Secondary
• Lillian Kramer
• Seventh grade
• Randy Smith Middle School (eLearning)
Lillian has shown creativity in reaching goals by learning new ways to present information online while completing a presentation about an Alaska Native elder for the literacy competition. She consistently strives to do her best and takes times to ask questions when she needs help. She shows respect for peers by offering to teach them new skills such as how to write on PDF documents. She’s reliable and takes responsibility for her actions. She can be counted upon to show up on time and to help her peers who need assistance because she completed her work in a timely fashion. She consistently chooses to brighten the lives of others.
