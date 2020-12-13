Elementary
• Tucker Marshall
• Kindergarten
• Ticasuk Brown Elementary
Tucker is a go-getter. He is the first to raise his hand and participate. He comes to all class meetings and eagerly completes all of his work. Although we are not in the classroom, Tucker proves every day that he will not let it interfere with his love of learning.
Secondary
• Melody Lackey
• 11th grade
• Ben Eielson Jr/Sr High School
Melody contributes to the school community through participation in events, taking leadership roles, volunteering to assist when and where ever is needed. Often the first to show up and last to leave, she is kind, considerate, and is an advocate for Ben Eielson Jr. Sr. High School, while accomplishing her academic goals.
