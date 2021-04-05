The Friends of UA Museum of the North present a check to Patrick Druckenmiller, UA Museum of the North director, for the 2020 Holiday Challenge. The Friends of UA Museum of the North challenged the community with a $5,000 matching grant for the museum’s Annual Fund. Over the challenge time frame, the community responded with more than $17,000 given to the museum’s Annual Fund, which is the source of critical funding for the museum’s most immediate needs. The Friends of UAMN support and advocate for the museum as the only research and teaching museum in Alaska, and for the scientific and cultural research that makes it possible.
Front row from left: Pat Druckenmiller and Ron Inouye; second row: Carolyn Gray, Don Gray, Mary Binkley, Susie Crevensten and Donna Dinsmore. Marissa Breslin photo
Community Snapshots is dedicated to photographs from groups or organizations wishing to recognize outstanding individuals or special events. To submit Community Snapshots, email people@newsminer.com or contact the newsroom at 459-7572.
