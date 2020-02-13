Thank you to Zach’s Restaurant and Sophie Station Suites for generously hosting a reading and book launch party for my new novel Hostile Territory on Friday. The food was delicious, the acoustics in the room were wonderful, and the staff was very professional, friendly, inviting and courteous to all guests.
Bonni Brooks, general manager of Sophie Station Suites, did a fantastic job organizing the event.
A good time was had by all.
