Jessica Doble, of Ester, graduated summa cum laude from Temple University in Philadelphia in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in English and minors in music and sociology. She is a 2017 graduate of West Valley High School.
Duly Noted
- Updated
of Fort Wainwright, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Science in biology with teacher certification and secondary education.
- Updated
• Caroline Everts, of Fairbanks, made the dean’s list at Union College.
Flowers & Gifts
907-456-5433
Sunshine Health Foods is a local "mom & pop" store, independently owned for 37 years. We carry many products and have a knowled…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 dead, 2 injured in plane collision at Chena Marina Airport
- CDC changes COVID-19 testing guidelines but Alaska to hold course; 16 Fairbanks borough residents test positive
- Borough alert briefly urges North Pole residents to evacuate neighborhood, no cause given
- 33 new virus cases appear in Fairbanks borough over past two days
- Fairbanks man charged in Chena Ridge Road stabbing
- 300 volunteers needed for search of missing Nenana man
- 17 more Fairbanks borough residents test positive for COVID-19
- UAF hockey team quarantined after player tests positive for COVID-19 following off-campus gathering
- Man accused of trying to force woman into truck
- While public schools go remote, Fairbanks private schools open doors to students
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Special Sections
- Homes Magazine - April -May 2020
- Homes Magazine - Feb.-March 2020
- FNSB Foreclosure List-March 11, 2020
- FNSB Foreclosure List-March 18, 2020
- FNSB Foreclosure List-March 25, 2020
- For more special sections, visit the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner's bookshelf on Issuu.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.