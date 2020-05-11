Courtney Larsen, of North Pole, was honored among Dixie State University’s largest graduating class in history.
Emily Nerbonne, of Delta Junction, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines at University of Alaska Fairbanks
Lisa Bishop, of Fairbanks, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Jasmine Pujalte, of Fairbanks, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Ariane Jasmin, of Fairbanks, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Emily Shanks, of North Pole, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Joseph Newbern, of North Pole, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Savanna Armour, of North Pole, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Reily R. McIntosh, of North Pole, recently received the Pillars of Character Award during the eighth annual SUNY Canton Student Specialty Awards Ceremony. McIntosh is a freshman in the college’s business administration program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.