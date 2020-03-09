Melody Hoza, of Fairbanks, earned dean’s list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester.
Duly Noted
of Fort Wainwright, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Science in biology with teacher certification and secondary education.
Flowers & Gifts
907-456-5433
Sunshine Health Foods is a local "mom & pop" store, independently owned for 37 years. We carry many products and have a knowled…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairbanks' winter one of coldest in 44 years
- Fairbanks man charged with sexual assault for allegedly raping sleeping woman
- Nenana man arrested for alleged sexual assault
- Fairbanks family finds Golden Puck at the old Sport King building
- 'Suspicious' fire damages Fairbanks house
- UAF Chancellor Dan White staying in Fairbanks
- Coronavirus hasn't deterred Fairbanks school district travel
- Alaska not seeing coronavirus supply disruptions; health officials tell residents to prepare
- UA wastes money on program to control faculty
- Musher injured after being hit by snowmachine near Galena
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.