Sydney Koontz, of North Pole, was named to the dean's list at Fort Lewis College.
Robyn Ludecker, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean's list at Fort Lewis College.
Brianna Rabjohns, of North Pole, was one of more than 2,800 current University of Iowa students who participated in the 26th annual student-led Dance Marathon which raised more than $2.8 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Caleb Moretz, of Fairbanks, named to Rochester Institute of Technology's dean's list for 2019 fall semester.
