• Jessica Ebenal, of Fairbanks, qualified for the spring 2020 dean’s list at Belmont University.
• Erika Bennett, of Fairbanks, has been named to Freed-Hardeman’s president’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
• Payge A. Scanlon-Boswood, of Fairbanks, graduated from Goshen College this spring with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
• Kiana Wood, of Fairbanks, was among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University this spring. Wood made the dean’s list for the semester. Wood earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
