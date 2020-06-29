- Gillian Roberts, of Fairbanks, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College on May 24 in a virtual commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 208th year.
- Ethan Schumaker, of North Pole, is on the McKendree University dean’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.
- Nathaniel Baring, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.
- Margaret Harrison, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.
- Emilia Helms-Leslie, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.
- Judith Hepburn, of North Pole, was named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.
- Alexis Gallegos, of Fairbanks, has been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University for the spring semester.
- Cedarville University student Rachel Cox, of Fairbanks, majoring in molecular biology, was named to the dean’s honor list for spring 2020. This recognition required Cox to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
- Caleb Moretz, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 spring semester. Moretz is in the biochemistry program.
- Lindsay Felker, of North Pole, graduated from the University of Utah on April 30, 2020.
- Fatima Mancuso, of Fairbanks, was awarded a Master of Science degree in civil engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
- Jacob Evange, of Fairbanks, earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for spring semester 2020.
of Fort Wainwright, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Science in biology with teacher certification and secondary education.
907-456-5433
Sunshine Health Foods is a local "mom & pop" store, independently owned for 37 years. We carry many products and have a knowled…
