  • Gillian Roberts, of Fairbanks, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College on May 24 in a virtual commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 208th year.
  • Ethan Schumaker, of North Pole, is on the McKendree University dean’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.
  • Nathaniel Baring, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.
  • Margaret Harrison, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.
  • Emilia Helms-Leslie, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.
  • Judith Hepburn, of North Pole, was named to the dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.
  • Alexis Gallegos, of Fairbanks, has been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University for the spring semester.
  • Cedarville University student Rachel Cox, of Fairbanks, majoring in molecular biology, was named to the dean’s honor list for spring 2020. This recognition required Cox to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
  • Caleb Moretz, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 spring semester. Moretz is in the biochemistry program.
  • Lindsay Felker, of North Pole, graduated from the University of Utah on April 30, 2020.
  • Fatima Mancuso, of Fairbanks, was awarded a Master of Science degree in civil engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
  • Jacob Evange, of Fairbanks, earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for spring semester 2020.

