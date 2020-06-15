• Reily McIntosh, of North Pole, earned the president’s list honors at SUNY Canton for the spring 2020 semester.
• Katlin Foote (Lynch), of Fairbanks, was named to the University of Montana Western deans list for the spring 2020 semester.
• Anja Endestad, of Fairbanks, graduated from the Cleveland Institute of Music with a Bachelor of Music degree in violin performance this spring. Endestad made the dean’s list for the fall and spring semesters.
• Jenna Powers, a junior at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester. She is the daughter of Jeneane and Steve Powers, of Fairbanks.
• Jade Meier, of Fairbanks, is among those named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the spring 2020 semester. Meier is majoring in finance and marketing and is the daughter of Ruth and Cary Meier.
• Jaden Littell, of Fairbanks, a graduate of Austin E. Lathrop High School majoring in sport management, was named to Baldwin Wallace University dean’s list.
• Juan Mendez, of Fairbanks, a graduate of Austin E. Lathrop High School majoring in pre-physical therapy, was named to Baldwin Wallace University dean’s list.
• Brianna Rabjohns, of North Pole, was named to University of Iowa dean’s list for spring 2020 semester.
