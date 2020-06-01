Colin Lease, of Fairbanks, has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Vermont. Lease is in the College of Arts and Sciences.
of Fort Wainwright, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Science in biology with teacher certification and secondary education.
