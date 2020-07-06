• Calvon Boots, of North Pole, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s ;ist at American International College.
• Joseph Lemon, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean’s list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.
• Paul Mullins, of Fairbanks, has been named to the deans’ list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
