Katie Murphy, a West Valley 2009 graduate, received her Medical Degree with high honors from Oregon Health Science University, of Portland, Oregon, and is now in Internal Medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Duly Noted
- Updated
of Fort Wainwright, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Science in biology with teacher certification and secondary education.
- Updated
• Caroline Everts, of Fairbanks, made the dean’s list at Union College.
Flowers & Gifts
907-456-5433
Sunshine Health Foods is a local "mom & pop" store, independently owned for 37 years. We carry many products and have a knowled…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairbanks resident dies from COVID-19; governor requires masks in state buildings
- Alaska sets new COVID-19 daily record with 231 new cases; another fatality recorded in Fairbanks
- Fairbanks sobering center closes after employee’s threats
- School start date set as Aug. 20, other details pending
- Fort Yukon sees spike in coronavirus cases; rural villages grapple with response
- Anchorage state office building closed due to COVID-19 case; six new cases of Fairbanks residents
- 68 new COVID-19 cases statewide, 14 in Fairbanks-area residents
- Alaska GOP sends outs 22,000 misprinted ballot applications to wrong voters
- COVID-19 linked to death of fourth Fairbanks resident
- 111 new COVID-19 cases; Juneau now requires masks inside public spaces
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Special Sections
- Homes Magazine - April -May 2020
- Homes Magazine - Feb.-March 2020
- FNSB Foreclosure List-March 11, 2020
- FNSB Foreclosure List-March 18, 2020
- FNSB Foreclosure List-March 25, 2020
- For more special sections, visit the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner's bookshelf on Issuu.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.