Paul Mullins, of Fairbanks, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of 2019.
Evan Wilken, of Fairbanks, has been named to the University of Montana's fall 2019 dean's list.
Jenna Powers, of Fairbanks, has been named to the Bethel University dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.
