• Jade Meier, of Fairbanks, was named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the fall 2019 semester.
• Katlin Foote (Lynch), of Fairbanks, was named to the University of Montana Western dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
• Lindsey Daml, of Fairbanks, will continue her education at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
• Hunter J. Higdon, of North Pole, was named to the Michigan Technological University fall 2019 dean’s list.
• Erika Bennett, of Fairbanks, was named to Freed-Hardeman University’s president’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
