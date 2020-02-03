Ethan Schumaker, of North Pole, was named to the McKendree University president’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Jolie Lucas, of North Pole, was named to the McKendree University dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Denzel Euseary-Johnson, of Fairbanks, has been named to the Champlain College president’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Sarah Lindner, of Two Rivers, was named to the Albion College dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Jacob Eide Evanger, of Fairbanks, was named to the Gonzaga University dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
