Christopher Mayer, who is majoring in biology in the College of Arts and Sciences the University of Portland, was named to the dean’s list for spring 2020 with a GPA of 3.58.
Duly Noted
- Updated
of Fort Wainwright, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Science in biology with teacher certification and secondary education.
- Updated
• Caroline Everts, of Fairbanks, made the dean’s list at Union College.
Flowers & Gifts
907-456-5433
Sunshine Health Foods is a local "mom & pop" store, independently owned for 37 years. We carry many products and have a knowled…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
Most Popular
Articles
- Troopers seek assistance in investigation of wanton waste of caribou
- Fairbanks fire crews headed to California, Colorado to help combat summer blazes
- Fairbanks man dies of COVID-19; 12 Fairbanks borough residents test positive
- Fairbanks man drowns at Harding Lake
- Fairbanks police chief resigns suddenly, cites 'personal reasons'
- Anchorage woman killed in collision with dump truck 30 miles south of Fairbanks
- Fairbanks football player positive for COVID-19, Lathrop and West Valley programs suspended
- Fairbanks resident becomes Alaska's 30th COVID-related death
- Ten more Fairbanks residents test positive for COVID-19
- Bethel man dies of COVID-19; 92 additional Alaskans diagnosed with virus
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Special Sections
- Homes Magazine - April -May 2020
- Homes Magazine - Feb.-March 2020
- FNSB Foreclosure List-March 11, 2020
- FNSB Foreclosure List-March 18, 2020
- FNSB Foreclosure List-March 25, 2020
- For more special sections, visit the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner's bookshelf on Issuu.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.