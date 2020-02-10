These dissolutions were granted in Fairbanks District Court during the month of January.
David Maxwell Miller Jr. and Jennifer Diane Miller
Christine Elizabeth Juneau and Nathaniel Joshua Miller
Justin O. West and Pranee West
These divorces were granted in Fairbanks District Court during the month of January.
Mick Batey and Nina Lou Batey
Sarah Jones and Cody Askew
Logan-Skylar Leonard and Alexander Allen Leonard
Andrew Priest and Ashleigh Priest
Anthony J. Kaye and Jordan D. Kaye
Joshua Craft and Jocelyn Craft
Cassandra R. Schaffer and Kenneth A. Schaffer
Julia Ann O’Brien and Michael Shawn O’Brien
Blaec Ballay and Andrew Ballay
End of Report for Fairbanks
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.