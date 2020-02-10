These dissolutions were granted in Fairbanks District Court during the month of January.

David Maxwell Miller Jr. and Jennifer Diane Miller

Christine Elizabeth Juneau and Nathaniel Joshua Miller

Justin O. West and Pranee West 

 These divorces were granted in Fairbanks District Court during the month of January.  

Mick Batey and Nina Lou Batey

Sarah Jones and Cody Askew

Logan-Skylar Leonard and Alexander Allen Leonard

Andrew Priest and Ashleigh Priest

Anthony J. Kaye and Jordan D. Kaye

Joshua Craft and Jocelyn Craft

Cassandra R. Schaffer and Kenneth A. Schaffer

Julia Ann O’Brien and Michael Shawn O’Brien

Blaec Ballay and Andrew Ballay

End of Report for Fairbanks 

