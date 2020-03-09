Alaska Family Health and Birth Center

 

Paul Titus Hein, 8 pounces, 1 ounce, was born March 1 to Amber and Korbett Hein, of Fairbanks.

Zamir Scott Lee Hamilton, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, was born March 4 to Kasha and Justin Hamilton, of Fairbanks.

