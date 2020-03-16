Alaska Family Health and Birth Center
Glenn David Zuk, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, was born March 7 to Alene Zuk and Derrick Zuk, of Anaktuvuk Pass.
Lincoln Anderson Hill, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, was born March 12 to Ciara Janke and Robert Hill, of North Pole.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.