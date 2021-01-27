Abigail and Joshua Coats of Fairbanks announce the birth of their daughter, Kaylee Ann Coats, born Dec. 26, 2020, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are David and Amy Coats of Salina, Oklahoma, and Robert and Jean Tsigonis of Fairbanks.
