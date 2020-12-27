Jim and Nancy Dieringer are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple married on Dec. 28, 1960, at St Catherine Catholic Church in Seattle, Washington.
They have three children: James F. Dieringer III, Deanna Dieringer and Jeffrey Dieringer. In addition, they have four grandchildren: Jaime Naglich, Derrick Dieringer, Steven Dieringer and Sydney Dieringer. They also have three great-grandchildren: Ava Naglich, Harper Naglich and Payton Naglich.
Jim and Nancy never miss a birthday party, sporting event or school production involving family members and many of their friends. Across the years, their weeks were filled with carpooling, practices, games and road trips. They are loyal supporters of local sports and attend most high school and college sport events.
Jim grew up in Fairbanks and Valdez and attended high school (Lakeside) and the University of Washington in Seattle. Nancy grew up in LaConner and Seattle and came to Alaska at age 9 (1950) and spent every summer in Cordova until 1960 with her father, who ran a salmon cannery.
They met in Seattle in 1958 when Jim was attending the University of Washington and Nancy was a senior in high school. After dating for two years, the couple married and lived in Seattle until June 1964, returning to Valdez each summer to work. Jim accepted a job as a certified public accountant with Peterson, Lorenz & Co in Fairbanks. Jim drove the Alaska Highway in April 1964 with their first child in a 1955 Chevy while Nancy flew to Fairbanks in June 1964 after with their newborn daughter. Their third child was born in Fairbanks in June 1966.
Jim and Nancy have spent the last 56 years together in Fairbanks. They love to be surrounded by family and friends, whether at their home in Fairbanks or their home at Harding Lake. Their doors are always open and everyone is welcome to visit.
