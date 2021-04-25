Glenn and Mary Beth Juday celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. The couple were married at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. They graduated in 1972. Glenn completed a Ph.D. in forest ecology at Oregon State University, and the couple moved to Fairbanks in 1977
The couple was hosted for the celebration of Easter and their 50th anniversary by David and Heidi Doudna and their extended family and friends. After returning from rural Alaska parishes, Bishop Chad Zilenski celebrated a special Mass for the couple on April 10, and afterward Glenn and Mary Beth hosted a brunch for their sons Patrick and Colin, and guests Jim and Heather Andrulli, Mark and Ann Lee, and Bishop Zilenski.
Daughter Christine and son in law Matthew Vermeeren called in from Wichita, Kansas, with grandchildren Frits, Anna, Elise, and Sydney. The couple’s son Benjamin connected from Louisiana where he was deployed with FEMA on hurricane relief operations. Three of their children did not survive birth or the first days of life and were remembered in prayer.
Glenn retired from the UAF School of Natural Resources and Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station in 2015 and maintains some research and science advising for various organizations. Mary Beth continues community volunteer work and supervises care for son Colin. The couple wish to express their gratitude to all who have wished them well on their anniversary and have supported them over the years.
