Ann W. Swift and Daniel W. Swift will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2021.
Ann and Dan began their lives in the Lower 48. By 1960 both had completed their education (Dan in physics, Ann in nursing and journalism) and had found their way to the Boston area, where they met at a singles club at a Unitarian Church. They began dating and were married April 29, 1961.
Ann and Dan enjoyed getting away from Boston, but soon tired of the effort it took to get out into nature, so in May 1963, Dan, Ann and 1-year-old daughter, Elisabeth, drove north to Alaska where Dan joined the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The family eventually settled on Grenac Road, off Farmers Loop. Daughters Sarah and Margret were born in 1965 and 1967.
While Dan worked at UAF engaging in research on the aurora, Ann worked, sometimes as an editor for various publications and sometimes as a nurse, while also caring for the children. Ann and Dan also devoted time volunteering with various organizations in the Fairbanks area.
In May 1988, Dan and Ann moved to a home on Chena Ridge. Ann devoted her free time to gardening and Dan took up woodworking. They also enjoyed having two of their daughter’s families, including all four grandchildren, living nearby.
In 2016, Ann and Dan moved into Raven Landing Senior Community. They remain active with volunteer activities, OLLI classes, and university seminars to this day.
