A teenager is dead after getting caught in an avalanche while snowboarding at Hatcher Pass on Monday.
Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of a search and rescue operation in the area of 16 Mile Palmer Fishhook Road at 4:17 p.m. Monday. The teenager was snowboarding and got caught in an avalanche and was stuck in a creek drainage.
Rescue workers were able to reach the teen and transported him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers would like to thank Palmer Fire & Rescue, Mat-Su EMS, Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center, Alaska Avalanche School, MATSAR, and Alaska Mountain Rescue Group for their assistance in this search. Next of kin has been notified and no foul play is suspected.