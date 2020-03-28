Searchers are continuing to look for 5-year-old Jaxson Brown, who has been missing since going on a hike with his mother near Ketchikan on Wednesday, according to Alaska State Troopers.
The boy and his mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Treat, set out Wednesday on a hike from Lunch Creek Trailhead in Ketchikan, but lost the trail and became disoriented. The two spent the night in the woods. On Thursday, Treat left to seek help, leaving Jaxson, who was reportedly tired and didn't want to hike anymore. According to troopers, Treat was in a rush to find help and reportedly tripped on a root and significantly injured her leg. She was found about three miles up the trail Friday and search and rescue efforts began immediately for Jaxson.
The U.S. Coast Guard is flying a helicopter to support search efforts, which include approximately 20 ground searchers.
Jaxson is a white male, approximately 4-foot 2-inches and 70 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and camo pants. Anyone with information regarding Jaxson’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Troopers in Ketchikan at 907-225-5118 or in the case of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
At this time, no additional volunteer searchers are needed. Additional untrained searchers may hamper efforts, troopers say.