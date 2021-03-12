When COVID-19 arrived in Alaska, Terrance Robinson had been working at JVS Barbershop for about two months.
“One day, I had clients. The next day: COVID,” he said. “I was out of work for a whole month.”
For the first time in his life, Robinson collected unemployment. He feels lucky that he hasn’t gotten sick from COVID-19, but he doesn’t feel unscathed either. To make ends meet, his family spent down their savings, he said, and when he went back to work, the barber shop put a new emphasis on cleaning and sanitizing. Robinson described it as food service level of cleaning, which takes time.
His business from older people, who are the most vulnerable to getting sick and dying from COVID-19, dried up.
Robinson isn’t alone. Many working people have faced new challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.
About 47% of Alaskans said their household experienced a loss of employment income since March 2020, according to the February U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey. Some white collar workers found themselves working from home, while fallout from the pandemic caused an exodus of women from the workforce nationwide.
The timing was bad for Alaska.
“It happened when our economy would start to move into the period of time when more people work,” said Neal Fried, an economist with the Alaska Department of Labor, Research & Analysis Section.
“This is the most dramatic work change that we’ve had in decades,” he said. “It’s unbelievable how it has changed people’s work lives.”
Charity Gadapee works in the visitor industry, which experienced some of the biggest job losses in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The director of visitor services and partnership development at Explore Fairbanks said she was fortunate to keep her job. The work responsibilities changed, the hours changed and she took a 15% pay cut.
“It wasn’t just me. It was across the board,” Gadapee said.
She stopped traveling in part because of COVID-19 and in part because she has less disposable income. Gadapee said her days involve more customer service work and less administrative work.
She doesn’t mind. It’s “what needs to be done,” she said.
Jacie Sturm also reacted to COVID-19’s impact on her work with flexibility and a sense of duty. She teaches yoga and owns a yoga studio.
“I was actually kind of grateful for it in a way because I have always wanted to offer online classes,” she said.
She acted quickly, and set up a way to live stream classes using Zoom. Now her studio, Fairbanks Yoga, offers both online only classes and live classes with an online component. In the beginning, there were technical glitches but Strum has settled into it.
“The more you do it, the better you get at it,” she said.
At first, Strum had tons of students, up to 60, but interest in the online classes dropped over last summer and going into fall: “I saw the bank account go down and down,” Strum said.
She applied for federal coronavirus assistance for businesses, and after getting turned down the first time — her business license had inadvertently lapsed — she was awarded a grant.
“It’s the only reason we are open,” Strum said.
Whatever happens with the COVID-19 pandemic, she plans to keep offering virtual yoga.
“It’s a huge thing I have gotten back from students is no matter what, can you please keep the online classes?”
