Fairbanks police are investigating the death of a 69-year-old woman whose body was recovered from the Chena River on Monday afternoon.
According to a news release issued by Fairbanks police Monday evening, a 911 caller reported seeing a body in the river near the Mitchell Expressway overpass at 11:49 a.m. Monday. The call was transferred to Alaska State Troopers.
At 12:06, the 911 call center received a call from a local business requesting a welfare check on a woman seen heading toward the river several hours earlier.
According to the news release, the woman parked at the business, entered the building several times and was last seen walking toward the river with her dog.
The business requested a welfare check on the woman after her dog returned without her.
Fairbanks police responded to the scene but were unable to locate her.
Law enforcement officers recovered the woman’s body at 12:48 near Pike’s Landing and determined she was the same person police were trying to find.
The news release does not specify which law enforcement agency found the woman.
Next of kin have been notified. The deceased’s name has not been released at this time.
Police are actively investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Officer Kuplack at jkuplack@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6500.
