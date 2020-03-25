The Alaska State Troopers have issued a warning against driving in the Fairbanks area due to heavy snow and whiteout road conditions.
Troopers stated in a warning just after 9 a.m. that 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected in the current storm and that people should avoid non-emergency travel.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Fairbanks region through 6 p.m. today.
“Winds gusting as high as 25 mph in the hills will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow,” the warning reads. “Heaviest snowfall will be east of Eielson AFB in the Upper Chena and Upper Salcha river basins.”
The Weather Service is also warning of heavy snow throughout much of the eastern Interior.