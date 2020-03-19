A winter storm is expected to bring high winds and several inches of snow to Interior Alaska, beginning tonight.
The Fairbanks area could see 3 to 5 inches of snow overnight, with up to 7 inches in some areas, according to a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Winds of up to 35 mph will accompany the snow, resulting in low visibility and difficult travel, especially in the hills. Blowing and drifting snow also may hamper travel at the valley level.
Trees falling on power lines may cause outages throughout the region. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight Friday. Check 511.alaska.gov for the most up-to-date highway conditions.
To the west along the Bering Sea coast, the storm may pack winds of up to 50 mph, with 6 inches of snow and localized flooding along the coast. Nineteen mushers were still on the trail along the coast in the Iditarod as of 11 a.m. Thursday.