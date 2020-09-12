Time to kiss the garden goodbye? Not necessarily.
The National Weather Service issued the season's first widespread frost advisory for tonight through noon Sunday.
Although low areas in the region have seen below-freezing temperatures a handful of times already this fall, in most areas temperatures have remained more moderate until tonight. Lows from 26 to lower 30s are expected. Southcentral Alaska is expected to see similar temperatures.
To the north, areas of the Brooks Range have already seen several inches of snow.
However, after tonight, lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the 50s are expected, with a mix of clouds and sun.