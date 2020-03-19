You’ll notice one big omission in this week’s Latitude 65. There is no calendar of events.
As alerts and precautions these past two weeks have become more severe to stop the spread of COVID-19, my inbox filled with emails announcing the cancellation or postponement of events across Fairbanks. From book club readings and library storytimes to bar bands and local gigs to art shows and theater productions, our stages are dark this week.
It’s the first time since Latitude 65 came into existence that no calendar of events has run. It wasn’t a decision I wanted to make, yet it was a decision that made itself. With so many public events postponing or canceling, it was an inevitable choice.
I know the calendar is one of the most popular parts of Latitude. I regularly hear from you saying as much, as it helps you plan what First Friday art shows to take in or know what’s happening at Noel Wien Library or know who’s performing on stage at Howling Dog Saloon. It’s a vital part of the Thursday News-Miner and one we hope comes back sooner rather than later.
We’re not leaving you totally without an idea for what to do this weekend. Social distancing is the hot trend, and as such, it’s the one best bet you can count on.
Each week in the Latitude 65 calendar of events, we pick out a few “best bets” we think are the top events you should check out. They normally range from what hot show is in Fairbanks this weekend to what great new band is performing to what’s on stage where. This week, your best bet is to follow the CDC’s suggestions and call it a cool time to stay home. Socially distancing and self-quarantining are big right now, and with so much closed, it’s a topic on all of our minds.
The important thing about social distancing and limiting our actions is the sooner we do our part, the sooner we can get the What’s Happening calendar of events back up and in motion.
