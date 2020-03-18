Denali National Park has closed it’s winter visitor center.
The closure is based on guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health consultation with National Park Service public health service officers, according to the National Park Service website. Open spaces, like winter trails remain open. The park road is also open to Mile 12.7 Mountain Vista.
No one was available to comment on the closure.
It’s spring break in the Denali Borough, but schools will remain closed through at least March 30, by order of the governor. All the school buildings in the Denali Borough are closed, including Anderson School, Tri-Valley School and Cantwell School. This includes the community libraries and gymnasiums.
Numerous meetings are canceled or postponed. The March 18 Planning Commission regular meeting is postponed until April 15. The March 25 assembly grant review committee meeting is postponed until at least mid-April. Keep tabs on the Denali Borough website for updates.
The Denali Borough office remains open, with limited staffing.
If you need passport or notary services, please call ahead. The office may close to the public if the public health situation warrants it.
Healy Hockey Association canceled all organized practices, games and tournaments for the rest of the season. The locker rooms and hockey shack will be locked and undergo deep cleaning during this time.
The McKinley Community Center is closed to avoid group social events, according to a post on the McKinley Park Community Center Facebook page. That means yoga, play group, circuit training and knitting are all closed until at least March 30. The community club board will take this time to perform needed maintenance and deep cleaning.
Tri-Valley Community Center had no events planned for the next three weeks, according to manager Megan Scoles.
Friends of Bob Murray should know that his memorial, originally scheduled for April 11 in Wasilla, is postponed until a later date either in late summer or early fall 2020. Questions: bobmurraymemorial@gmail.com. Tuesday would have been his 95th birthday.
The Health and Safety Fair in Healy set for April 4 is canceled and may be rescheduled in the fall. Questions: Karri Keith@dbsd.org.
Three Bears grocery store in Healy remains open. New this week, to give everyone in the community an opportunity to obtain products, the store is limiting two items per customer (i.e. two rolls of toilet paper). This does not apply to liquor, tobacco, produce or snacks. The convenience store is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; main store 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays both those open one hour later.
Holy Mother of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Healy cancels mass, other parish activities and all communal church activities until April 3, when the situation will be reevaluated.
All Jazzercise and Pound exercise classes are canceled.
Nenana Closures
Nenana City offices are closed to walk-ins until further notice. City administrators will continue to operate regular hours and residents can call, email or schedule an appointment as needed. Payments will not be received in person during this time period. They will be accepted either by phone or by mailed check.
The Nenana Public Library is closed until further notice.
Nenana School will be providing breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday for students beginning March 17. The school is contacting families of enrolled students to ask whether they want the meals delivered to their homes. School is also on hiatus and virtual school shall begin shortly.
Nenana Senior Center has stopped all congregate meals. Meals will be available for home delivery or curbside pickup at the senior center. All trips to Fairbanks are canceled. Call 832-5818 with questions.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Call her at the office 459-7546. Follow her on Facebook @FDNMKris.