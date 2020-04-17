The Chicago Sky selected Fairbanks' Ruthy Hebard with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of Friday's WNBA Draft, which is taking place virtually on ESPN. Hebard celebrated the news at home with her family while social distancing.
The power forward graduated from West Valley in 2016 before playing four years at the University of Oregon, where she became the Pac-12’s and Oregon’s all-time leader in career field-goal percentage (65.1), Oregon’s all-time leader in career field goals made (987) and the NCAA record-holder for consecutive field goals made (33).
Her performances in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons made her a two-time Katrina McClain Award winner, given to the nation's top power forward.
A parade is scheduled to take place today in Fairbanks at 7 p.m. on Sandvik Street, starting at old University Park and ending at West Valley. Hebard and her family will drive down the road at 7:15 p.m. Spectators are asked to park on the left side of the road and practice social distancing.
This story will be updated.
