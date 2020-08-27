Another bridge over the Chena River is slated to be replaced this winter, this time on the eastern side of Fairbanks.
The Wendell Street Bridge will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, and is not expected to reopen until October 2021, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. The bridge, which was built in 1953, needs extensive structural repairs as well as wider sidewalks for pedestrians and bicycles, according to DOT. The cost of updating and retrofitting the bridge was nearly the same as replacing it, so DOT opted to replace the structure.
The bridge was originally scheduled to be replaced in 2016-2017, but the $14.4 million project was put on hold after then-Gov. Bill Walker vetoed the funds amid a state budget shortfall.
The new bridge also will offer better connections to Graehl Park north of the river and Griffin Park on the south side of the river, according to DOT.
During the closure, drivers can use the Illinois Street Bridge to detour around the construction zone. Pedestrians and bicycles can use Clay Street to cross the river at the Steese Highway.
The Wendell Street Bridge replacement is occurring at the same time the Chena River bridge on University Avenue is being replaced. Both projects are expected to be completed in fall 2021.
According to Caitlin Frye, DOT Northern Region information officer, engineers did some traffic modeling to see what impacts the detours for both closures would have over the winter.
"From our modeling, we can see that the two closures won’t affect each other," she said via email. "In other words, the detours people take for the University closure will be different than the detours for the Wendell closure."
The University Avenue Bridge would typically see about 15,000 vehicles per day, and the Wendell Bridge gets about 7,300 vehicles per day, Frye said.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.