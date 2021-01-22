I’m listed as “flunky” in a handwritten addition to a 1984 staff phone list of the Newhall Signal and Saugus Enterprise, a newspaper published three times a week in the far north of Los Angeles County. I was a summer intern in a newsroom whose reporters and editors were still using manual typewriters and carbon paper.
Now, just about 37 years later, I am leaving the newspaper business for another adventure. Today is my final day as editor of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, my last stop on a journalism journey that has taken me from that small newspaper in Southern California to a newspaper in the Sierra Nevada foothills and then to The Sacramento Union and The Anchorage Times, both battling for their lives at the time against cross-town rival newspapers.
And in 1994, after a brief period at a chain of rural Alaska weekly newspapers following the closure of The Times, the journey brought me to the Daily News-Miner. I have had the honor of being the Daily News-Miner’s editor for the past 12 ½ years of the nearly 27 that I have been with this newspaper.
Along the way I have worked with tremendous journalists — energetic reporters who would brave most anything and cranky older copy editors who were feared yet desperately needed. I’ve worked with wonderful people in the many other departments that keep a newspaper going — the press crews, the business office personnel, the advertising representatives, the circulation staff. A newspaper is all of them.
Much has changed in the newspaper industry since I plunked away at the manual typewriter in that small town newsroom long ago. The digital age has reshaped all aspects of newspapering, but I’m optimistic about the Daily News-Miner’s future.
As I sign off, I think of myself as a survivor who has been incredibly fortunate to have been involved in telling the stories of the people in so many communities, the last of which — the Fairbanks area — has been my home for much of my newspaper life. This town will remain my home. Now, however, I’ll just have to wait to read about it in the paper or online.
