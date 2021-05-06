In Fairbanks, you can now get a Covid-19 vaccine while going to the movies, walking by the J.P. Jones Center and maybe while attending a hockey game.
Upcoming pop-up vaccination clinics are part of the Sleeves Up for Summer campaign, launched by the state and local governments to increase Alaska’s Covid-19 vaccinations. To protect Alaskans from the virus and keep the state up and running before summer rolls in, the goal is to cover 25% more people in May — which means vaccinating 18,000 additional residents in the Interior.
“We are looking at new different ways to get information and vaccinations out to people,” said Dr. Mark Simon, an emergency physician at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
To make vaccines easily accessible in Interior communities, several health and government officials are coming together, including the Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, Fairbanks City Mayor Jim Matherly, North Pole Mayor Michael Welch and the Department of Health.
Vax clinic at Regal Cinemas reopening
• 3-9 p.m. Friday, 1855 Airport Way
Regal Goldstream & IMAX is re-opening in Fairbanks on Friday, and alongside the grand event, Fairbanks Cancer Center doctors will host a vaccination clinic with Matherly DJing at the event from 3-5 p.m.
“He’s going to be providing music and encouraging folks to get vaccinated,” said Teal Soden, communications director for the city of Fairbanks. “The mayor is highly encouraging residents to take the opportunity to get vaccinated at the next chance they have.”
The event will offer the Moderna and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, “right in that entryway where you would normally purchase tickets,” Simon said.
“We are excited to see members of the community, talk to them about vaccinations and answer any questions they have,” Simon said. “We now have a way to prevent Covid-19, prevent complications of Covid-19, and we are looking forward to making sure the community knows how effective and safe this preventive tool is.”
J.P. Jones Community Center
• 1-5 p.m. Saturday, 2400 Rickert St.
For anyone visiting or even walking by the J.P. Jones Community Center, there will be a vaccine and information session on Saturday.
Doctors from the Fairbanks Cancer Center, including Jacqueline and Andrew Cox, will offer free shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines as well as answer any questions or concerns people might have about vaccinations.
“It will be a vaccine and info session,” said Sydney Cox, project manager for the vaccine team at the Cancer Center. “We want to give people an opportunity to at least converse about it.”
She explained that people who were super eager to get the vaccine already did, and now health workers want to serve people who are considering getting the vaccine but want it to be more accessible. They also want to support the residents who are less confident in their vaccination decision and need more information.
“We want to give all the information to people who want to make that choice.”
The clinic will take place between 1-5 p.m., and visitors can use the West entrance to get to the multipurpose room, with no appointment needed.
“A lot of people walk by and drive by that area,” Sydney Cox said. “That building is also a really nice space with all kids 0f graduations and birthdays happening, so there will be a few individuals already coming in and out.”
Vaccinations at the Big Dipper
• Saturday's Ice Dogs hockey game, 1920 Lathrop St., 6-9 p.m.
Mayor Ward together with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, the city and Public Health officials will host a vaccination event at the Big Dipper this weekend, “to give people the opportunity and make it easy for them to get the shot,” Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt said.
Attendees can also pick up an Ice Dogs face mask at the event
“I am excited to host a vaccine POD at the Big Dipper this weekend,” Ward said. “We are hoping to increase our local vaccine percentages to 50% over the next month."
Tri-Valley Community Center in Healy
• 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7, 14 and 20, 0.5 Healy Spur Road
Three vaccination clinics are planned in the Denali area on Friday, May 14 and May 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The closest clinic will offer Moderna vaccine and the two others — Moderna and J&J vaccines. The center is located at at 0.5 Healy Spur Road. You can make an appointment at covidvax.alaska.gov or by calling 907-646-3322.
Other vaccination clinics
The Carlson Center will host its weekly vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11, offering the Pfizer vaccine that is authorized for people 16 and older. Other vaccination events include an event at J.P. Jones Community Center on May 21 and large vaccine event May 22 in North Pole. Officials are also working with to arrange a clinic at Tanana Valley Fair.
