While the number of tests performed statewide continues to rise as does the number of COVID-19 patients who have since recovered, the number of statewide cases remained comfortably flat at 383 Wednesday — marking the first day in two weeks with no new confirmed cases of the disease.
The last day reported without new cases was April 30, reflecting the data from the day before.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has seen only six new cases in the month — a trend of success local and state health officials attribute to proper observance of physical distancing, staying at home and wearing masks whenever in public; all habits officials warn not to forego just because the state may be opening back up.
The state reports that a total of 338 individuals who had previously tested positive for the disease have since recovered, narrowing the number of active cases in the state to 45 — eight of which are residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported Wednesday.
The state has seen a total of 38 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. This is a cumulative number and does not reflect the number of Alaskans currently hospitalized. State data shows 12 individuals are currently hospitalized statewide who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 or are under investigation and await results.
A cumulative total of 30,649 tests have been performed statewide.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.