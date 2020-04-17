Hospital officials led a detailed report about the response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Fairbanks for Interior legislators and local leaders Thursday.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly hosted the briefing on the online platform Zoom.
So far, Fairbanks has had few hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus, according to officials from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“We have flattened the curve,” Dr. Angelique Ramirez told leaders.
But they were cautious.
“As soon as you start lifting these restrictions that we have been living under, we could see a spike,” said Clint Brooks, chief operating officer at the hospital.
Officials touched on the Interior Alaska Unified Command, coronavirus testing, case count modeling and the alternate care site that was set up at the Carlson Center in case the hospital becomes full.
The United Command involves local governments and major health care providers, including Tanana Chiefs Conference. It was created to streamline the community COVID-19 response. Goals are to slow disease transmission, reduce loss of life and plan for recovery.
“It was so important that we didn’t want to overwhelm our health care capacity in the interior,” Brooks said.
He said Fairbanks has been mischaracterized as a coronavirus hot spot in Alaska because of a high number of cases. He attributed the borough’s high case count, 79 as of Thursday morning, to aggressive testing.
Officials are thinking about recovery, Brooks said, but the unfolding of the coronavirus outbreak remains uncertain.
People are going to need to take steps to avoid spreading the virus until the development of a disease-specific treatment, a vaccine or herd immunity, which is when a high percentage of a population is immune to a disease, according to Ramirez.
It would take a very long time to get to herd immunity safely, she said.
“The real solution, probably most likely, is a vaccine,” Ramirez said.
Hospital officials developed a business toolkit with tips for companies to adopt public health practices.
