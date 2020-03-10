Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence off Bonaparte Road in the Wasilla area on Tuesday evening.
A man identified as Aaron Tolen, 37, got into an altercation inside the residence with a trooper who responded to the report, according to a troopers news release. Backup officers arrived and saw Tolen fighting the trooper on the floor.
Tolen was shot by troopers and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin have been notified.
AST personnel involved in the shooting will be placed on a 72-hour administrative leave, per department policy. Following the 72-hour administrative leave, AST personnel that utilized their service weapon during the incident will be identified.