Shoppers at Walmarts across the country will be required to wear face coverings starting Monday, July 20, the company announced Wednesday.
"Currently about 65% of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings," a July 15 statement from Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith and Sam's Club COO Lance de la Rosa read. "To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20."
Shoppers in most of Texas have already been required to wear face coverings in many public places, including retail stores like Walmart, since Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring them as of July 3. However, Oklahoma has not made a similar requirement.
The company will use the intervening time to inform shoppers of the new policy, according to the statement posted to Walmart's corporate website.
"While we're certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," the statement went on. "According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don't have symptoms and don't know they are infected, it's critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance."
A staffer in a black polo shirt will be located near each store's single public entrance to remind shoppers to wear a face covering, according to the statement. The staffer "will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution," according to the statement. "We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20."