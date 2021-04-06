Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine appointments are available today from 1-5 p.m. at the Carlson Center.
Since there are a lot of openings today — the website shows more than 800 — health officials made them available for anyone without appointments.
If you decide to stop by and get a shot, you will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and will need to schedule an appointment for the second dose for April 27.
“If you walk in, you may have a bit of a wait time,” borough public information officer Lanien M. Livingston said. “Patience is appreciated.”
The Carlson Center is located at 2010 Second Ave.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.