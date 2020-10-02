Community members are gathering this weekend to search for three people who went missing from the Fairbanks area in August.
Frank Minano, 69, went missing Aug. 17 while returning to Nenana from Fairbanks. An off-duty trooper sergeant found Minano’s unoccupied pickup truck on Standard Creek Road near Old Nenana Highway. Extensive search efforts there and in the Fairbanks area were unsuccessful in locating Minano.
Debra Sue Nictune, 59, of Bettles, was last seen at the Northward Building on Aug. 18. Her disappearance was reported to Fairbanks police Aug. 20.
Doren Lyle Sanford, 35, of Anchorage, was last seen Aug. 28 on Airport Road in Fairbanks. Sanford was reported missing Sept. 14.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the West Fred Meyer parking lot from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and at Northland Wood from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Snacks, drinks and maps will be provided, and the Village Public Safety Officer program has donated safety vests for the volunteers to wear.
The search will concentrate on wooded areas and vacant lots in the Fairbanks area, according to search coordinator Harold Attla. Volunteers are asked to dress for a brisk fall day and to bring a mask, flashlight and walking stick. Attla can be contacted at (907) 371-6635.
Attla said volunteers on boats have been searching local waterways for the past three days and will continue this weekend, but he feels it's important to do a concentrated land search before the snow falls.
"We’re looking for volunteers to actually walk out and search so we can pretty much comb some areas. Eyes and people on the ground would be the best thing to spot anything unusual and to find these folks," Attla said Friday.
Separate search efforts have previously been conducted for Minano, Nictune and Sanford, but this is the first time volunteers will combine their efforts to find all three.
"With the amount of folks that are missing, a combined search probably increases the chances of us hopefully finding someone or something that may give law enforcement or the families a lead on these missing persons," Attla said. "Also, I think the amount of people that are missing probably increases the chances that they may be on the ground, as opposed to the river."
Volunteers are only allowed to search public property but can search private property if given permission by the property owner. Those who don't give permission are encouraged to search their property themselves and contact law enforcement if they find anything unusual.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.