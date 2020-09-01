Volunteers are searching the Chena River for a Bettles woman who went missing while visiting Fairbanks.
Debra Sue Nictune, 59, was last seen at the Northward Building Aug. 18. Her disappearance was reported to Fairbanks police Aug. 20.
Nictune is described as an Alaska Native woman with brown eyes and short, graying black hair. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Peter Captain, one of the leaders of the search effort, said Nictune's friends have reason to believe she was in a fragile emotional state and may have gone to the river.
Volunteers began searching the river Friday with the assistance of the Tanana Chiefs Conference's Village Public Safety Officer program. Additional volunteers and boats are needed, according to Captain. The search effort is being staged at the boat launch behind the Big I, near the Barnette Street Bridge.
Neither the Fairbanks Police Department nor Fairbanks Fire Department are involved in a river search, according to city of Fairbanks spokeswoman Teal Soden.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582.