Another thousand COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Fairbanks will go live on covidvax.alaska.gov on Thursday, with the clinic taking place March 24 at the Carlson Center. Making it all happen is a squad of volunteers, and more are needed.
“These community vaccination events would not take place without the continued support of volunteers,” said Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Wilma Vinton volunteers at vaccination clinics by monitoring patients after they receive their shots, simultaneously serving her community, reconnecting with old friends and brightening her day.
“All of the people are very happy to be there, nobody has been grumpy,” she said. “I’m with them for 15 minutes, and I’ve really enjoyed working with them, checking in with old friends and answering questions about the vaccine. It’s been very fulfilling.”
At one of the clinics, Vinton said she sat with a “little lady” in her late 80s who made her laugh.
“She has the most amazing repertoire of jokes,” Vinton said. “I spent 15 minutes laughing. She definitely made my day.”
Vinton is a paramedic at her regular full-time job, and she explained that a lot of volunteers are doctors and nurses. However, people with no medical background can still help at vaccination clinics, for example by guiding and greeting patients and helping them set up their next appointments.
“As usual, Fairbanks does a great job in supporting each other, neighbors helping neighbors,” Vinton said.
On March 13, 1,850 people received their vaccine in the Carlson Center, and 1,200 vaccinations are scheduled for this week.
“Increasing vaccination rates here in the interior and across the state along with continued mitigation measures are what will help us get to having a healthy community,” Livingston said. “We are in dire need of volunteers for the upcoming COVID-19 community vaccination events. We need folks to step up and help out.”
To learn about upcoming volunteer opportunities, visit www.fairbanksacc.org.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.