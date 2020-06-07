The COVID-19 case count in Alaska has risen to 536 as 12 new cases were reported across four communities on Saturday, while the number of nonresident cases in the seafood industry went up.
According to state data two new cases were reported in Eagle River; two in Homer; two in Anchor Point; and six in Kenai Peninsula Borough communities with populations under 1,000 people.
Additionally, two new nonresident cases were reported in Anchorage, both individuals in the seafood industry. These cases, which are not listed in total Alaska cases, now total 45.
There are no longer any active cases of COVID-19 in the Interior, according to state data, and there are no longer any patients hospitalized from the virus.
Once considered a hot spot, the Fairbanks North Star Borough has not seen any cases since May 9.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.