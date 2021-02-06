More than 500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Fairbanks were still available on Friday, but the state website wasn’t displaying the availability.
Besides using state resources, you can register for vaccinations next week by going to myhealth.alaska.gov as well as calling the Fairbanks Senior Center at 452-1735 or Aging & Disability Resource Centers at 855-565-2017. The vaccinations will happen Feb. 9 at the Carlson Center.
“I fully expect the vaccinations are going to fill up,” said Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
However, this batch of slots seems to be filling slower than the events before.
“It’s a combination of things,” Livingston explained. “The 65-plus group — many of them are not super computer savvy, and that’s part of the reason, but there also have been some hiccups with technology at the state level.”
As of late afternoon, the state website Covidvax.Alaska.gov showcased the available appointments. Live representatives at 907-646-3322 continue to support Alaskans in registering for vaccinations as well.
Overall in Fairbanks, 8,100 people received at least one dose of the vaccine, more than 5,100 of them older than 60, according to the state Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard. For February, Fairbanks providers are receiving 4,550 doses.
However, the Fairbanks population older than 60 was 16,743 people in 2018, according to the Senior Needs Assessment.
“If an additional vaccine becomes available and is offered to Fairbanks, we will be in a good position to say, ‘Yes, we are ready and willing to receive more,’” Elizabeth Burton, the frontier region nurse manager for Fairbanks Public Health, wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
Livingston said that local health officials are reaching out to smaller senior communities to make sure people know that they can get a vaccine.
Alaska is leading the country in vaccination coverage as well as having one of the lowest hospitalization rates and death tolls in the country, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said during a Thursday news briefing. The state’s case count is down as well, but state officials say it is too early to relax precautions, especially in the wake of more transmittable variants.
“It is critical that we vaccinate as many people as we can as quickly as we can to prevent infections and associated morbidity and mortality, but also to prevent replication, viral replication,” McLaughlin said. “Because the more frequently the virus is replicating, the more opportunities there is for mutation, and that’s why it’s this not the time to let our guard down.”
