More than 800 appointments for receiving COVID-19 vaccine were added at the Carlson Center on Thursday for a vaccination event on Feb. 5.
To register online, Fairbanks seniors over age 65 can go to the state website at covidvax.alaska.gov or use the direct link of the event bit.ly/CarlsonVaccine. They can also call 907-646-3322, the line available for all Alaskans.
The appointments are filling up fast, and around a 100 were taken in an hour on Thursday. A Thursday News-Miner story stated that new appointments would open on Thursday at noon, but the slots were available only in Anchorage, Sitka, Kenai, Soldotna and Juneau.
Meanwhile, a North Pole woman in her 40s died from COVID-19 virus recently, according to the Thursday report from the Department of Health and Social Services. This brings the number of deaths across the state to 260.
In terms of virus transmission, the state reported 184 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska, 19 of them in Fairbanks, six in North Pole, and one elsewhere in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Among other places with a high number of cases are Anchorage with 44 new cases, the Bethel Census Area with 38, and Wasilla with 13.
